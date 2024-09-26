Some wet weather this weekend as Hurricane Helene remnants impact Metro Detroit

As Hurricane Helene makes landfall Thursday night across the Big Bend area of northern Florida, we will get a tropical breeze from the storm Friday across lower Michigan.

A few rain showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday as the remnants of Helene move into the Ohio Valley.

In the meantime, for the rest of Thursday evening and overnight - mostly cloudy, comfortable and a low of 61.

For Friday: Cloudy and breezy with a chance for some evening showers and a high of 76.

Saturday: Cloudy, a few showers and a high of 74.

Sunday: Cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 74.

Monday: Cloudy and still a shower chance with a high of 75.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 74.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds while cooler and a high of just 67.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



