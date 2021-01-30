South Lyon man needs kidney, uses t-shirts to bring awareness for potential donor

A South Lyon man needs a kidney and is using t-shirts to bring awareness to find a donor.

Lon Roarty said 4 years ago; his life changed after going to the doctor for a routine health screening.

"It was terrifying one minute you were going around having fun, now all of a sudden they give you lists of what you can have and can’t have, " says Roarty.

Roarty says he went from working at General Motors as a shipping and receiving supervisor to dialysis 9 hours a day from home.

He says several people have come forward to donate a kidney, but none have been a match.

Family and friends are doing what they can to raise awareness by wearing t-shirts with Roarty's information to find a donor.

"This is a major thing in your life, and if you can’t get nobody to help you, there’s only one alternative you can’t be on a machine forever," says Roarty.

The family has created a Go Fund Me to raise money for medical supplies. Roarty has a blood type of O+, and you can call 734-365-9883 for more information.