South Lyon woman pleads no contest for stealing money from victim after he died

The Brief Tracie Green pleaded no contest to her charge of Embezzlement From a Vulnerable Adult. Green was a family friend of the victim and offered to help care for him after he began to experience cognitive decline in 2018. She was charged in December 2024.



A Metro Detroit woman pleaded no contest in court on Thursday in an embezzlement case in 2018, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.

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Tracie Green, also known as Tracie Wiacek, also known as Tracie Rashid, pleaded no contest to her charge of Embezzlement From a Vulnerable Adult $20,000 Or More But Less Than $50,000.

Nessel announced that the 65-year-old had made a $150,000 payment to her attorney, to be used in restitution to the victim’s family. Green was a family friend of the victim and offered to help care for him after he began to experience cognitive decline in 2018.

Court records say Green then made changes to the victim’s bank accounts, giving her access to his accounts and withdrawl money, embezzling more than $20,000 of his money after his death.

She was charged in December 2024.

"Helping care for a vulnerable adult is a compassionate act, but it is not a license to turn their life savings into a personal treasure chest," said Nessel.

What's next:

Green will be sentenced on July 16.