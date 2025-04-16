Southbound M-10 reopens after shutdown sparks heavy traffic
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A sea of brake lights covered part of southbound M-10 (The Lodge) on Wednesday night, as first responders shut down the highway for what they say was a felonious assault that occurred.
What we know:
Just after 9 p.m., Michigan State Police said M-10 at Linwood had all lanes shut down for troopers to conduct an evidence search for a felonious assault.
No injuries were reported.
As of 9:25 p.m., traffic was detoured to the Linwood ramp.
The road has since reopened.