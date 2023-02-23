Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Friday, Feb. 24
FOX 2 (WJBK) - After one of the worst ice storms in Michigan the past 20 years, a number of school districts will be closed Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers are still without power and a freeze is in the forecast with temps expected to dip again.
Full list: School closings across southeast Michigan
Estimations for power restoration are unclear, as DTE said more outages possible if dangerous weather conditions persist in southeast Michigan.