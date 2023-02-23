Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Friday, Feb. 24

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Ice storm damage found across Southfield including near 10 Mile, Evergreen

Hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers were left without power with trees and wires down. Southfield was no exception to the area with a line down and massive tree lying across the intersection at Goldwin Street and Red River Drive, near 10 Mile and Evergreen.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - After one of the worst ice storms in Michigan the past 20 years, a number of school districts will be closed Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers are still without power and a freeze is in the forecast with temps expected to dip again.

Full list: School closings across southeast Michigan

Estimations for power restoration are unclear, as DTE said more outages possible if dangerous weather conditions persist in southeast Michigan.

A big freeze is coming for Friday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.


 