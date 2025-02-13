Southeast Michigan snow totals: Here's how much snow fell Wednesday and Thursday

The Brief Most areas of Southeast Michigan received about 4.5 inches of snow from Wednesday into Thursday. Some bands of lake effect snow could result in squalls Thursday, but the accumulation will range from a dusting to ½ inch. The area will pick up another 2-5 inches of snow over the weekend.



Southeast Michigan picked up several inches of snow during the most significant snowmaker the area has seen all winter.

Snow started falling Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday, dropping as much as 6.5 inches in some areas.

Southeast Michigan snow totals as of 9:40 a.m.

Lapeer – 6.5 inches

Shelby Township – 6 inches

Grand Blanc – 5.8 inches

Birch Run – 5.2 inches

Flint – 4.6 inches

Wolverine Lake – 4.5 inches

Midland – 4 inches

Howell – 4 inches

Detroit Metro Airport – 3.6 inches

Ann Arbor – 3.6 inches

More snow in the forecast

Though the system responsible for Thursday's numbers has left the area, more snow is on the way.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service, any area of Southeast Michigan could see snow squalls between 1-8 p.m.

These squalls will have minimal accumulation - a dusting to ½ inch - but can quickly lead to zero visibility. Temperatures will be in the 20s, meaning that roads could also freeze within minutes if a squall moves through the area.

Looking forward, we'll see a few more inches added to the snow totals headed into Saturday morning.

Current models show that 2-4 inches of snow are expected from Friday night through Saturday. Another inch or so of snow is possible Sunday.

