Southeast Michigan snow totals: Here's how much snow fell Wednesday and Thursday

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 13, 2025 10:26am EST
Winter Weather
Southeast Michigan snow totals

Official snow totals are starting to come in Thursday. Most areas of Southeast Michigan received 4.5 inches, with other areas receiving more and other areas waking up to less snow.

The Brief

    • Most areas of Southeast Michigan received about 4.5 inches of snow from Wednesday into Thursday.
    • Some bands of lake effect snow could result in squalls Thursday, but the accumulation will range from a dusting to ½ inch.
    • The area will pick up another 2-5 inches of snow over the weekend. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan picked up several inches of snow during the most significant snowmaker the area has seen all winter.

Snow started falling Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday, dropping as much as 6.5 inches in some areas. 

Southeast Michigan snow totals as of 9:40 a.m.

Lapeer – 6.5 inches

Shelby Township – 6 inches 

Grand Blanc – 5.8 inches 

Birch Run – 5.2 inches 

Flint – 4.6 inches 

Wolverine Lake – 4.5 inches 

Midland – 4 inches

Howell – 4 inches 

Detroit Metro Airport – 3.6 inches

Ann Arbor – 3.6 inches

More snow in the forecast

Though the system responsible for Thursday's numbers has left the area, more snow is on the way.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service, any area of Southeast Michigan could see snow squalls between 1-8 p.m.

These squalls will have minimal accumulation - a dusting to ½ inch - but can quickly lead to zero visibility. Temperatures will be in the 20s, meaning that roads could also freeze within minutes if a squall moves through the area.

Looking forward, we'll see a few more inches added to the snow totals headed into Saturday morning.

Current models show that 2-4 inches of snow are expected from Friday night through Saturday. Another inch or so of snow is possible Sunday. 

The Source: Information from the National Weather Service and FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra was used to write this story. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

