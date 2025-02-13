Snow moves out, but squalls possible later Thursday in Southeast Michigan

The Brief Snow squalls are possible in Southeast Michigan from 1-8 p.m. Thursday. These short-lived, intense bursts of snow could lead to zero visibility and icy roads.



Overnight snow is gone now, but the chance for snow squalls remains Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, any area of Southeast Michigan could see snow squalls between 1-8 p.m.

These squalls will have minimal accumulation - a dusting to ½ inch - but can quickly lead to zero visibility. Temperatures will be in the 20s, meaning that roads could also freeze within minutes if a squall moves through the area.

What is a snow squall

Snow squalls are when snow comes down heavily in a short period of time. This snow is often accompanied by gusty winds that lead to limited visibility.

Driving dangers

According to the NWS, visibility could drop to near zero during periods of rapid, heavy snow. The greatest danger will be for drivers on freeways.

Also, icy roads are a concern. Flash freezing is possible when the snow is coming down quickly as the temperatures drop.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

