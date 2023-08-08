Southfield closed at Ford Road after half-naked woman was killed in hit-and-run (update)

The Southfield freeway on the southbound side is closed at Ford Road after reports of a body were called in Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

State police said that a 62-year-old woman was reportedly dancing on the freeway half-naked when she was struck and killed by a driver who did not stop.

EMS arrived to find the woman had died from her injuries.

Michigan State Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

"Further investigation found that witnesses reported a black female was dancing in the lanes of travel and was only partially clothed," tweeted the Michigan State Police Second District. "Callers then called saying the woman was now unresponsive in the left lane. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead."

M-39 is closed at Warren on the southbound side while police investigate.

Courtesy: SkyFOX

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.