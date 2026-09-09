Southfield freeway road rage shooting suspect arrested

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The Brief A road rage shooting suspect has been arrested by Michigan State Police. The man was wanted for a shooting on the Southfield freeway near Joy Road from Aug. 25. In that shooting incident, investigators say the victim was injured by glass and bullet fragments.



A suspect in a road rage shooting that took place on the Southfield freeway has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.

The backstory:

The shooting took place on August 25 when the man allegedly pulled a pistol and fired a shot at the victim's vehicle.

The driver suffered minor injuries from glass and bullet fragments.

On Sept. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence where the believed gun and vehicle used in the shooting, were located and seized for evidence.

Suspect arrested for Southfield shooting

What they're saying:

"The suspect was taken into custody and later confessed during an interview," said MSP in a statement.

The suspect, who has not been named pending his arraignment, is facing an eight-count warrant.

"Road rage should never turn into gun violence," said MSP in a statement. "A moment of anger behind the wheel can have life-changing consequences for everyone involved.

"If another driver is acting aggressively, don’t engage or retaliate. Create distance, get to a safe location and call 911 when appropriate."