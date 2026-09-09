Southfield freeway road rage shooting suspect arrested
FOX 2 - A suspect in a road rage shooting that took place on the Southfield freeway has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.
The backstory:
The shooting took place on August 25 when the man allegedly pulled a pistol and fired a shot at the victim's vehicle.
The driver suffered minor injuries from glass and bullet fragments.
On Sept. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence where the believed gun and vehicle used in the shooting, were located and seized for evidence.
Suspect arrested for Southfield shooting
What they're saying:
"The suspect was taken into custody and later confessed during an interview," said MSP in a statement.
The suspect, who has not been named pending his arraignment, is facing an eight-count warrant.
"Road rage should never turn into gun violence," said MSP in a statement. "A moment of anger behind the wheel can have life-changing consequences for everyone involved.
"If another driver is acting aggressively, don’t engage or retaliate. Create distance, get to a safe location and call 911 when appropriate."
The Source: Information was provided by Michigan State Police.