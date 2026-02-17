Southfield leaders protest ICE operations in Metro Detroit

The Brief The crowd made it very clear that ICE is not wanted in Southfield. There was a lot of chanting: "ICE out! ICE out!" Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was among the protesters.



Leaders and community members from across Oakland County gathered this morning to protest ICE operations occupying office space inside One Towne Square in Southfield.

Big picture view:

The crowd made it very clear that ICE is not wanted in Southfield. There was a lot of chanting: "ICE out! ICE out!"

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was among the protesters. The area is part of her congressional district, and many are concerned about how ICE will use the space.

"What we are hearing and what is reported to be housed here is not just an office space. This is the infrastructure and systems behind the whole cruel and unjust ICE operation. This office is reported to be home to the lawyers, reported to be home to people abusing our Constitution, undermining rights, and breaching due process," she said.

"I visited an office building right off the Ambassador Bridge early last year where they put cots on the floor. It’s an office building — they put cots on the floor and turned the offices into cells to hold families. We do not want this in Michigan under any circumstances."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to ICE and the real estate development company REDICO.

REDICO says the lease in question is not with ICE, but instead with the United States of America. They released a statement which reads in part:

"The terms of the lease explicitly prohibit any law enforcement, detention, or similar activities from occurring at the property. Should the terms of the lease be violated, REDICO is prepared to fully enforce the agreement."