Speculation swirls around Biden withdrawing from 2024 race: Voters weigh in

With rumors intensifying about President Joe Biden potentially stepping back from his reelection bid, speculation is growing about who might or should step forward to lead the Democratic ticket.

New reports suggest that former President Barack Obama and a cohort of congressional Democrats are expressing concerns about Biden's chances for success in the upcoming election.

Metro Detroit voters are weighing in, sharing their preferences for Biden's replacement – should he drop out.

"I think Gretchen Whitmer would be a great choice. People in Michigan really like her," one Michigander said. "I lived in Illinois before, and J.B. Pritzker was great. But I honestly think I would take a lot of people at this point. Whoever has the passion and drive and has a clear vision for what they plan to do. "

Multiple news organizations say Biden could drop out of the race this weekend.

"If Biden does drop out, it’s a difficult mix because there’s all sorts of campaign finance and all of those sorts of things," said Mark Bertler, an LA resident. "But I'm a Californian, so I’m a big fan of Gavin Newsom – he was the mayor of San Francisco, did the first gay marriages in the U.S., strong environmentalist, and when Donald Trump was elected in 2016, my response was 'it’s a great day to be a Californian' because we have a buffer and part of that buffer is our governor."

Reportedly, Obama expressed concerns to allies, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately told Biden the party could lose the ability to seize control of the House if he doesn’t step away from the 2024 race.

But many Michigan party leaders are taking a more cautious approach.

"This needs to play out in Washington first and let the leadership of the Democratic Party work with the president and the vice president and determine where they need to go. The rest of the Democrats in the country will follow," said Former Farmington Hills Mayor and State Representative Vicki Barnett.

No matter who leads the Democratic ticket, the best candidate will represent the most critical issues that matter to the base – especially women’s rights, according to Barnett.

"Now that Roe V. Wade has been overturned and there’s an attack on women’s rights, it’s deeper than just the ability to control your own body. It’s the ability to control your own destiny as well," Barnett said.

She believes Democrats will be united when it counts.

"I have no doubt that whatever the party decides, the president decides, or Vice President Kamala Harris decides that we will have a great ticket going forward, and I will be very proud to support the Democratic ticket for president and vice president of the United States."