St. Clair Shores man dies after being struck by excavator bucket on worksite

The Brief A 23-year-old man is dead after being hit by an excavator bucket on a work site, according to police. The incident happened in the area of Grand River near I-96 in Brighton Township. Police say the incident was a workplace accident, but an investigation is ongoing.



A construction worker is dead after a worksite incident in Brighton Township on Monday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

What they're saying:

Officials say police were called out to the area of Grand River near I-96 at 3:15 p.m., for a road crew worker who was hit by an excavator while working at a job site.

MSP said the 23-year-old St. Clair Shores man was working in an excavated hole in the road when he was struck by the excavator bucket.

The worker operating the machine was not aware the man was still in the hole, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What's next:

According to MSP, the incident appeared to be a workplace accident, but an investigation is ongoing.