Starbucks to introduce curbside pickup at 1,000 locations, bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses of all sizes, and Starbucks is no exception. In an apparent bid to attract customers amid a downturn in sales due to the ongoing pandemic, the coffee chain is introducing a new way to get your hands on your favorite latte: curbside pickup.

In addition to new curbside pickup locations, Starbucks announced that it will be bringing the Pumpkin Spice Latte back this fall, carrying on its seasonal tradition.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in January, we have taken a principled approach to navigate the crisis, true to our mission and values,” said Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Starbucks. “Starbucks partners have risen to the occasion, and our near-term focus is to recover sales safely and responsibly by offering our customers the comfort and care that differentiate the Starbucks experience.”

The company announced that the new curbside pickup experience will be available in 700 to 1,000 locations by the end of this quarter.

“In urban core markets where drive-thrus and curbside aren’t feasible, we will begin to reposition our store formats to create a blend of traditional Starbucks stores with new Starbucks pick-up stores,” said Johnson in a live audio webcast on Tuesday.

“These stores are built in a smaller footprint and create a familiar and convenient walk-through experience that is very relevant to customers in urban markets.”

The company aims to have the new pickup options within a three- to five-minute walk from a traditional location, giving customers the flexibility to enjoy their beverages.