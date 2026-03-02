Hall of Shame hero, FOX 2 legend Rob Wolchek retires after nearly 30 years

After nearly 29 years of busting bad guys, Rob Wolchek, Mr. Hall of Shame himself, is retiring.

He's helped hundreds of people since joining Fox 2 in December of 1997.

His son, Scott Wolchek, joined us as a reporter in 2023. Scott joins us in studio with a look back at his dad's nearly three-decade-long career

This station the state means a whole lot to the Wolcheks, moving here when Scott was only 4 years old, with his dad's on TV his entire life.

For Scott, it's pretty surreal that he's retiring but the guy has earned it and he talked to so many people because he wanted to put on a story to honor his legacy - how exactly can you really do that?

Scott Wolchek interviewed a lot of people who mean a lot to him FOX 2 viewers at home. You're going to see some familiar faces, as well as meet some other talented people from behind the scenes.

You probably know Rob Wolchek best for the Hall of Shed. He's been saying that iconic line and busting bad guys at FOX 2 for nearly 29 years.

"He went after judges, he went after pastors that were cheating people, contractors, builders," said retired former FOX 2 News Producer Kevin Roseborough. "It really didn't matter who they were.

"Rob would chase them down and face them down."

"I loved his wit, his sense of humor," said retired former FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins. "I love the way he wrote his stories. I love he way he engaged the audience and the way that he could come up with a phrase that would have you laughing."

"Because he really cares about the people he's working for in these stories and he really cares about the story," said FOX 2 reporter Amy Lange.

Just one of those people he helped, was Judith Hernandez.

"As soon as I started talking to him, it was like, I can trust him," she said.

Judith's garage had burned down. She hired a contractor to fix it.

"The time passed by, he didn't answer, took the money, so I decided to call FOX 2 News," she said. "It was like a relief seeing that somebody cares about people like us. So your dad really did a great job."

A viewer saw the story and built her family a new garage.

Scott: "I can tell that what he did means a lot to you."

"A lot. Not just for me," she said. "For my kids."

"If Rob Wolchek is on that story, if Rob Wolchek is on the case, they know that at least there's a chance for justice," said Perkins.

"He really brought his own unique perspective on things, which really I think has been the key to his success," Roseborough said. "He is himself. He doesn't try and play anybody else, he's Rob Wolchek."

So, who is Rob Wolchek? Well, let's ask the guy who was stuck in the car with him every day, his camera guy Keith.

Scott: "How would you describe my dad's personality?"

"Enormous," Keith said. "After spending a lot of time with Rob on these stories, I know there's four things that he loves in life. His family, his job, his pool - and the Pistons."

More Rob Wolchek

Let's ask one of the original Problem Solvers. Scott Lewis is living the cool retirement life in a cool Hawaiian shirt and you're in Florida.

"Tommy Bahama, baby," quipped Lewis.

Scott: "So what was your first impression of my dad?"

"I liked him immediately," Lewis said. "I thought he was really quirky and interesting and had a lot of drive and enthusiasm. I immediately liked the guy. I knew we were going to get along."

When Rob started at FOX 2, the Problem Solvers was a new idea created by the news director at the time, Neil Goldstein.

"We went from last to first at 11 because the investigations were so good and my mandate to Rob Wolchek and all the other Problem Solvers back in the day, was don't tell me something happened - show me what happened," Goldstein said.

Goldstein was the guy who didn't just want The Hall of Shame. He wanted THE HALLL OF SHAAAAAME!

"I saw what he was capable of doing and I saw what we needed to have on the air to slap our viewers awake at 10 p.m.," Goldstein said.

What did he see in this goofy dude from California?

"I went looking for reporters that had some buzz and I remember when Rob walked into my office that first day, you could see sparks of electricity flying around him," Goldstein said. "He had tremendous amount of charisma, a tremendous amount of energy and I felt a trustworthiness in him."

"He's simply confronting the bad guy with the truth," Perkins said. "That's what made your father so powerful. The truth."

"This to me is something that takes a lot of courage and bravery to do, and your dad was unflinching in that, and to me I always admired him for it," said Roseborough. "And I always will."

From making national headlines busting Chrysler workers drinking on the job to the wild and wacky.

"He wants it to be good and he wants to make things right," Lange said. "And I think that that is why people like him stay in this as long as they do and do the work that they do because they really care."

Steve Slagel is a teacher at Lutheran North High in Macomb Township. He used Rob's stories to teach a business class about fraud and he's been visiting his students since 2006.

"He does the Lord's work, man, I mean, getting all these bad guys and exposing not only who they are, but what their scam is," he said.

This teacher's message to Dad: "Michigan the state of is so grateful for all the work you've done all the bad guys you've exposed, the fraud you've exposed, all the people you have helped. You've helped me teach my classes and fraud and I'm gonna miss you from them."

From those he's helped.

"Rob, thank you so much for everything you did for me and my kids. And like I say, you're my guardian angel," Hernandez said.

To those he's worked alongside.

"Rob Wolchek, I love you so much," Lange said. "I will miss you so much and I hope that you enjoy this retirement."

"These were the best years of my life and, and Rob, you were really part of it," Lewis said.

"Rob, my friend, I haven't seen you face to face in a very long time, but I have nothing but fond memories of you, your work ethic, your kindness," Goldstein said.

"You're the best reporter in Detroit history," Perkins said.

And Scott thanks him for being the best dad, the coolest grandpa, and thank you for THE HALLL OF SHAAAAAME!