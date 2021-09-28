article

Candy Corn is no longer the top Halloween candy purchased in Michigan.

The reigning champion of the most popular candy category during the spookiest season of the year in 2020, Candy Corn was knocked off its pedestal by Starburst.

It appears that rainbow-inspired sugar dominated the top three ranking in Michigan, with skittles coming in third place, according to Candystore.com.

While Candy Corn came in 10th as America's favorite Halloween candy, Michigan was one of only two states to purchase more of the candy than any other variety last year, along with Alabama.

How does the website calculate a subjective term like "favorite"? It uses the number of pounds of candy purchased in the state over the last year.

For Michigan:

Starburst - 110,748 pounds

Candy Corn - 98,736 pounds

Skittles - 95,689 pounds

Noticeably lacking from Michigan's top-3 list is the amount of chocolate that ranked high in other states. Reese's Cups, M&M's, Hershey Kisses, and Snickers all made America's top 10 list, but were absent from Michigan.

Here's how the top-10 list breaks down:

Advertisement