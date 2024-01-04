State lawmakers want to increase cigarette tax, expand it to include vaping products

State lawmakers are considering an increase to Michigan's cigarette tax and considering expanding that tax to include vaping products.

The anti-smoking coalition believes it is the right move for Michigan.

The state says it is spending $5 billion tax dollars a year on tobacco smoking-related health care issues.

And bi-partisan legislation has been introduced to expand the state tax on cigarettes to include e-cigarettes and flavored vaping products popular with young smokers which could slice into that $5 billion figure.

About 62% in the state say yes to that. What about the governor?

"If this is something the legislature wanted to send that to my desk, I would have a conversation about that," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "I'm open to it time. Get the bill drafted, and we'll negotiate."

"Having the governor on board is a huge step," says anti-smoking advocate Paul Steiner.

Skubick: "Would it add momentum to your effort?"

"Absolutely," Steiner said, adding that making the products more expensive will reduce their use.

"Many kids will either stop using or even better, they may never start using in the first place - saving many more lives in the coming years," he said.

The package would also hike the regular tobacco tax on cigarettes.

"It would encourage almost 50,000 Michigan smokers to quit smoking and could lead to a 12% decrease in youth smoking," he said.

But similar efforts in other states have been fiercely fought by the tobacco industry, which has been successful in watering down the legislation in the past.

The governor has fought the industry before and she appears ready to do it again with his coalition.