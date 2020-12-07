State police looking for endangered missing man last seen in Shelby Twp
FOX 2 - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help finding 71-year-old Henry Childers who never made it home early this morning.
Police issued an Endangered Missing Subject alert for Childers, who may be in a 2013 gray Chevrolet pickup truck with a Michigan plate DYL4397. He was last seen in Shelby Township at midnight Monday and was on his way to the Davison/Otisville area where he lives.
Childers is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 pounds and is balding with gray hair on the sides and back with a mustache. The trailer hitch has a black and silver Chevrolet trailer hitch emblem.
If spotted, investigators ask that you call the Genesee County dispatch at 810-732-9911.
PLEASE SHARE. Missing Endangered Subject Henry Childers, 71 years old, 2013 Gray Chevy Pickup MI Registration DYL4397. Call Genesee Co. Dispatch 810-732-9911. Last known area Davison/Otisville. pic.twitter.com/S6N7bUqXcV— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) December 7, 2020