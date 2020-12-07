State police looking for endangered missing man last seen in Shelby Twp

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help finding 71-year-old Henry Childers who never made it home early this morning.

Police issued an Endangered Missing Subject alert for Childers, who may be in a 2013 gray Chevrolet pickup truck with a Michigan plate DYL4397. He was last seen in Shelby Township at midnight Monday and was on his way to the Davison/Otisville area where he lives.

The trailer hitch has a black and silver Chevrolet trailer hitch emblem.

Childers is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 pounds and is balding with gray hair on the sides and back with a mustache. The trailer hitch has a black and silver Chevrolet trailer hitch emblem.

If spotted, investigators ask that you call the Genesee County dispatch at 810-732-9911.