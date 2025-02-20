Steep IVF costs for hopeful parents may get reduced by Trump Administration

The Brief IVF treatments can cost between $12,000 and $25,000 per cycle on average. A new executive order signed by President Donald Trump is meant to reduce the price. One fertility industry insider says there is no immediate cost reduction, while an IVF patient says any eventual reduction of price will be helpful.



For couples and individuals dreaming of having children -- but facing reproductive hurdles, in vitro fertilization treatments can help provide another avenue.

But steep costs can get in the way and President Donald Trump's administration announced it is looking to change that.

Big picture view:

"Fertilization, I've been saying that, we're gonna do what we have to do," President Donald Trump said.

A new executive order is meant to chip away at the cost of in vitro fertilization, lessening the financial burdeon for those who struggle with infertility.

IVF involves fertilizing an egg in the lab and then implanting it into the uterus. Each cycle can cost an average of between $12,000 and $25,000.

The new executive order is asking for recommendations to aggressively reduce out of pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment.

"This is just simply a directive to take further action," said Joe Cody, Grain Fertility founder. "It doesn't expand insurance coverage or reduce out-of-pocket costs in any way right now."

IVF patients say insurance coverage for the procedures can be spotty and are hopeful for any help.



"If insurance companies could even take a portion of that, that would be amazing," said Gabby Goidel.

This is considered a first step, details of how this plan would play out are expected within 90 days.

The Source: Information for this report was taken from the Trump Administration's executive order and interviews with Joe Cody, Grain Fertility founder and Gabby Goidel, an IVF patient.



