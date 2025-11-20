Sterling Heights police officer saves choking baby while on duty

The Brief A choking baby was saved by a Sterling Heights Police Officer. The whole moment was caught on camera.



A baby is alive and well, all thanks to a Sterling Heights police officer who rushed to save the 5-month-old who was choking.

The tense moments and happy ending were all captured on camera.

Timeline:

It was the closest of calls earlier this month when a West Side of Michigan mother was visiting Sterling Heights.

"I was nursing Jameson, and he stopped breathing, went completely limp, and lost a pulse," said mother Bayley Simon.

Simon wasn’t supposed to be able to have kids.

"He’s my miracle baby, so when I saw him limp and blue, I panicked. I started screaming; it was the scariest moment of my life," she said.

Sterling Heights Police Officer Edwar Talia was on detail at Walmart and was the one to save the day.

"I rushed in there, I mean I ran," said Talia.

A breath from the baby and a sigh of relief from all.

"The way he clung onto me and fell asleep on me, he knew it was a safe place," said Talia.

"From the bottom of my heart, there’s so much I could say, thanks for saving my baby; it means the world to me," said Simon.