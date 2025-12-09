Expand / Collapse search

Sterling Heights police save woman from flaming car crash

Published  December 9, 2025 7:38pm EST
    • Sterling Heights police rescued an elderly woman from a fiery car crash on Tuesday.
    • The woman is expected to be okay, and the cause of the accident was determined to be a medical situation.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some are calling the police in Sterling Heights heroes after they rescued an elderly woman from a fiery car crash on Tuesday.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., an elderly woman was driving south on Van Dyke at 18 Mile when she experienced a medical emergency and collided with a light pole.

The woman is expected to be okay, and the cause of the accident was determined to be a medical situation.

The police chief stated that this incident serves as a motivating factor for anyone considering a career as an officer.

