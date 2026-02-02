13 miles of I-94 to be worked on in three year long construction project

The Brief A huge road construction project is hitting Southeast Michigan. I-94 between 275 and Michigan Avenue will be worked on for the next three years. The construction will span 13 miles.



Another new road construction project is taking shape in Metro Detroit, this time on I-94 between 275 and Michigan Avenue, with prep work already underway.

FOX 2 talked to Diane Cross from MDOT about what to expect.

Big picture view:

Cross said they plan to completely reconstruct the road, pulling out all the concrete down to the dirt and rebuild it at Ecorse. They also plan on adding a whole new interchange that will be brought up to current standards where traffic comes in on the right instead of the left.

"And then, east of Telegraph Michigan Avenue, we’re going to be doing a lot of work and roadwork, but it’s not a full reconstruction," Cross said. "Actual construction, where we shift traffic to one side of the roadway. We’re probably a couple of months from that."

The construction will span 13 miles over three years, but it is just a piece of the puzzle when it comes to fixing Michigan's roads.

"People are gonna have to be patient. It’s a long-term play," Cross said. "Nothing happens overnight if the roads are going to be a better, long-term outlook on things."

What you can do:

MDOT will host public meetings for people who want to learn more about the project. The dates and locations of those meetings are:

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 1–3 p.m. at the Allen Park DPS Conference Room on 24000 W. Outer Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 4–6 p.m. at Taylor City Hall on 23555 Goddard Road in Taylor.

You can also learn more by going to their website by tapping here.