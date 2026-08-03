Stevens and El-Sayed crisscross Michigan ahead of primary election

The Brief Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed are crisscrossing Michigan in a bid as the Democratic Senate for On Tuesday night, many offices across the state will be counting primary votes to see who will advance to the general election in November. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Haley Stevens spent time campaigning on the west side of the state Monday, meeting with supporters in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.



It is Primary Eve, and the candidates in the hottest race in the country are campaigning down to the wire.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed are crisscrossing Michigan in a bid to be the one taking on Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in November.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday night, many offices across the state will be counting primary votes to see who will advance to the general election in November. And all eyes around the country are on the Democratic Senate contest here in Michigan.

Reporters and TV cameras from across the nation watched as Dr. Abdul El-Sayed rallied with supporters at The Congregation restaurant and café on Detroit's west side and spoke to a crowd made up mostly of young people, college-aged and older. That demographic has been a key part of his base.

El-Sayed said he wanted to use his final campaign speech before the primary to reflect on the campaign's journey while reaffirming his commitment to get money out of politics and pass ‘Medicare for All.’

"And looking out in front of me, I've got to tell you, I believe in what we are going to do. I believe in the opportunity we have in front of us to take our democracy back from the likes of corporations and the billionaires and the special interests who want to tell us what we cannot have and should not fight for," said El-Sayed.

The other side:

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Haley Stevens spent time campaigning on the west side of the state Monday, meeting with supporters in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Over the weekend, she campaigned in Detroit alongside City Council President Pro Tem Coleman Young II. They met with voters at the "Jazz on the Ave" event on the Avenue of Fashion.

"I'm going to send Mike Rogers packing on the issues that are so very important to Michiganders jobs, standing up to abuses of power and lowering costs," said Stevens.

"We're campaigning for who is going to be the best United States senator. This is a legislative position, and Haley Stevens has the record, she has the experience, to go out and get the job done," said Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Coleman Young II.

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