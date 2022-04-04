Still chilly with shower chance next couple days
FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a shower chance, and a low of 38.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, evening shower chance and a high of 57.
Wednesday, it will be cloudy with occasional rain showers and a high of 57.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 56.
On Friday for the Tigers home opener, cloudy and cool with some spotty showers and a high of 48.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a shower chance and a high of 46.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, milder wiht a high near 55.
Enjoy,
-Luterman
