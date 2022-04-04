Expand / Collapse search

Still chilly with shower chance next couple days

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Warmer temps are coming

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a shower chance, and a low of 38.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, evening shower chance and a high of 57.

Wednesday, it will be cloudy with occasional rain showers and a high of 57.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 56.

On Friday for the Tigers home opener, cloudy and cool with some spotty showers and a high of 48.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy and cool with a shower chance and a high of 46.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, milder wiht a high near 55.

Enjoy,

-Luterman


 