Stranger accused of sneaking into Ann Arbor school, molesting girl

A Washtenaw County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a child inside an Ann Arbor school.

Police say 44-year-old Johnathan Green coerced a girl to a secluded part of Scarlett Middle School last week, then molested her.

The building was open for a parent-teacher and student organization meeting.

Investigators say Green does not have any association with the school district.

He's charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and approaching a child for immoral purposes.