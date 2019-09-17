Stranger accused of sneaking into Ann Arbor school, molesting girl
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a child inside an Ann Arbor school.
Police say 44-year-old Johnathan Green coerced a girl to a secluded part of Scarlett Middle School last week, then molested her.
The building was open for a parent-teacher and student organization meeting.
Investigators say Green does not have any association with the school district.
He's charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and approaching a child for immoral purposes.