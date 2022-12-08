Stranger danger: Man offers 2 children candy at Farmington Hills apartment complex

Two children were offered candy as they walked home from a bus stop in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, police said.

A 12-year-old girl said a man approached her in a car as she walked at Polo Club Apartments near 9 Mile and Haggerty around 3 p.m. After saying no, the girl said she saw the man approach a boy. He also offered candy to the boy, who refused.

Police have increased patrols in the area and around school bus stops throughout the city.

The man is described as about 60 years old and white. He was driving a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.