Study finds half of tested Michigan beaches had unsafe contamination levels

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The Brief The Environment Michigan Research and Policy Center's 2024 report revealed that over half of Michigan beaches tested had potentially unsafe contamination levels on one or more days. The organization says contaminated waterways cause an estimated 57 million illnesses across the US each year. Meanwhile, this comes as the organization says Congress prepares to consider a bill that would cut funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund by 27%.



An organization is warning Michigan swimmers about water quality concerns on beaches across the state.

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The Environment Michigan Research and Policy Center's "Safe for Swimming?" report revealed that over half of Michigan beaches tested, 53% of them, had potentially unsafe contamination levels on one or more days.

The report also included links to current 2026 beach advisories and closures, so beach goers can check conditions before heading to the water.

The organization says contaminated waterways cause an estimated 57 million illnesses across the US each year. The major causes being sewage overflows and stormwater runoff.

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Meanwhile, this comes as the organization says Congress prepares to consider a bill that would cut funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund by 27%.

According to Environment Michigan, the program is the primary source of federal funding used to help states stop sewage and runoff pollution from reaching beaches.

Conservation Advocate Calvin Floyd says Michigan families should be able to enjoy lakes and waterways without worrying about pollution.

"As the contamination levels at Memorial Park Beach in St. Clair Shores and Sherman Park Beach in Sault Ste. Marie shows, our waters are not always safe for swimming as they should be," said Floyd. "As Michiganders head back to the lake this summer, it’s time for Congress to ramp up funding to fix our water infrastructure. It should be a national priority to commit appropriate resources to this task. Clean water is priceless."

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