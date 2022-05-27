Avoid foam on Michigan lakes, rivers, and streams this summer
Foam on Michigan bodies of water could contain PFAS, which may cause health issues, especially for children.
Three Michigan beaches closed due to bacteria levels, including one in Macomb County
Three Michigan beaches are closed this week and two others are under a contamination advisory.
Boating safety lessons everyone needs to know with summer upon us
"It starts right here at the boat launch. Oakland County’s got a tremendous amount of waterway and we certainly want people to come out and enjoy our lakes, rivers and streams," he said. "But we want them to be safe about it."
Half of all 2022 Great Lakes drownings have been in Lake Michigan
Across the Great Lakes, there have already been 32 people who drowned in the waters. At least half of them came in Lake Michigan.
Lake Michigan beach alerts issued Memorial Day Weekend
Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day due to the risk of high winds, large waves, rip currents, and storms.
Only one Michigan beach closed headed into Memorial Day Weekend
One Michigan beach is closed heading into Memorial Day Weekend. The Lake St. Clair beach has high bacteria levels.