The Brief The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will be renamed the Vibe Credit Union Showplace. The renaming will happen in 2026. The credit union announced the name change on Dec. 10.



At the start of the new year, the major event space will be known as the Vibe Credit Union Showplace.

What we know:

Vibe Credit Union announced on Dec. 10 that it had secured the naming rights over the massive event complex in Novi.

Located at 46100 Grand River Ave, it will be newly named as the Vibe Credit Union Showplace on Jan. 1, 2026.

The credit union said the renaming reflects its "local commitment and its belief that major public venues should carry names tied to local identity, local accountability and local investment."

The credit union has served the region for decades, working with the Michigan Bell Telephone Company in 1936 and then the Oakland County Credit Union in 1953, according to a news release.

It now serves almost 75,000 people around the region.

What they're saying:

"Vibe Credit Union works to lead our industry in the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people.’ Our purpose of ‘Elevating Community. Creating Opportunity’ are not just words on a wall but the guiding principle in all we do," said Chaz Rzewnicki, President & CEO, Vibe Credit Union. "As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, our profits stay in the region. Growth drives our ability to make a bigger impact locally - and that is what this partnership offers - a way to inform the community about Vibe Credit Union and help people on a much larger scale."