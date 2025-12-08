Lions brace for red-hot Rams to keep playoff hopes alive without Brian Branch

The Brief The Lions are the eighth seed - or first team on the outside of the playoff race looking in. Dan Campbell spoke Monday about how the mindset compared to a year ago isn't that different. He spoke about the secondary depth after losing Brian Branch for the season last week.



Last season the Lions were the hunted when it came to the playoff race, eventually clinching the top-seed and a bye in the NFC.

The backstory:

This year, the Lions are hunters with their playoff chances at 53 percent as the eighth seed in a playoff chase that only admits the top seven teams. At 8-5 they sit one game behind the seventh-seeded Bears (9-4) who are second in the NFC North.

Lion coach Dan Campbell said you have to take the same approach, win.

"Nothing has changed just in that regard, you've got to win," he said. "You know, we had to win last year. That's the way it felt. You know, you never felt like you could take a breath last year. It was for something different, but yet you know, (last year) you're trying to get the one seed, you're trying to get that home game ... and now it's no different."

The Lions play at the Rams on FOX 2 Sunday at 4:25 p.m. with four weeks left in the regular season.

Of course, Thursday's win 44-30 over the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field did a lot to keep the playoff dream alive with what Campbell called, playing complimentary football."

"We need to win. You know, we're trying to get back to that spot. So all that matters is this one," he said. "Just like it was with Dallas, man. We had to win that game. We had to find a way to win that game ... we did what we needed to do, to win it. Played complimentary football. We've got to do it again on the road versus a very good team, playing at a very high level."

Dig deeper:

If the playoffs were to start today, the Rams (10-3) would be the top seed in the NFC.

Once again that also means facing former Lions star Matthew Stafford who is fourth in passing yards in the NFL (Jared Goff is fifth), and ranks first in touchdown passes with 35 against only four interceptions.

But in facing the impressive Rams attack, the Lions are doing it without standout safety Brian Branch, lost for the season with a torn achilles suffered against the Cowboys.

Campbell talked about what it means to lose Branch.

"Anytime you lose a guy like BB it is going to hurt. He's an outstanding football player, he's a great locker room guy, teammates love him," he said. "Like anything you lose a good player, it hurts."

The coach talked about the roster depth in the defensive backfield. The Lions have signed veteran defensive back Damontae Kazee to their club’s practice squad and are planning to get him on the active squad soon.

A nine-year veteran, he most recently played with the Cleveland Browns until; this year when he was released to give him a chance to join a playoff squad.

Campbell also spoke about Branch's backup, Avonte Maddox who will man the position going forward.

"Maddox got in there the other day and did a hell of a job. That's encouraging," he said. "We got him, (Daniel Thomas) we're going to see where Kirby is. We signed Kazee. We're going to see where Kirby (Joseph) is."

"We've got options. It's not like we're in dire straits."

Campbell also said that safety Thomas Harper is still in concussion protocol but is getting closer to returning to action.

"This will be a big challenge on the road at their place," he said. "Once again I am looking forward to it, that's why you're in it."

Information for this story is from Monday's press conference with Dan Campbell.




