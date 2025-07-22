Summer Beer Festival returns to Ypsilanti with change from previous years

article

The Brief Summer Beer Festival is Friday and Saturday at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. Saturday will be different from in previous years, with a concert planned for later in the evening and a switchover from beer samples to full pours.



The annual festival that brings dozens of Michigan breweries to Ypsilanti for two days of beer sampling starts soon, but there's a bit of a twist this year.

Friday's Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park will be the same as it has been for years, but Saturday includes a few changes. This includes using tickets instead of tokens on Saturday only and a changeover from beer samples to full-sized beers later in the day when a concert begins.

The event will be held from 3-10 p.m., but beer samples will only be served from 3-6 p.m. After that, breweries will switch over to selling full-size beers for five or seven tickets. Attendees receive tickets when they arrive at the festival and can purchase more if they would like.

Around 7 p.m., a DJ is slated to take the stage before live music begins, with Keller and The Keels slated to headline the night.

Beer fest attendees will have access to the concert, and tickets for just the concert are also available.

Summer Beer Fest tickets

Friday tickets are $55 in advance and $65 at the gate, if available.

Saturday tickets to the beer fest and the concert are $60 in advance and $70 at the gate. Concert-only tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate.

Get tickets here.