Police search for Linda Ward, missing woman last seen leaving Hamtramck bar

A search is ongoing for a 44-year-old woman last seen at Whiskey in the Jar in Hamtramck last week.

Linda Ward left the bar around 8:50 p.m. Dec. 11 and hasn't been seen since. Police said they do not suspect foul play, but Ward's family is concerned about her mental health.

According to family, Ward's two huskies, Coco and Benji, are also missing. Her brother told FOX 2 that the dogs may have been spotted in the area of E Grand Blvd and Charlevoix in Detroit on Monday night.

Ward was last seen wearing a cream-colored knit coat and multicolored coat. Ward drives a silver 2019 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate EQG0213.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5280 or D/Sgt. Gonzales at 313-800-5272.