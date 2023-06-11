Sunday Forecast: Rain finally returns to metro Detroit

Much-needed rain has finally arrived in metro Detroit.

The last time it rained in the Detroit area was in mid-May. In the past 21 days, we've experienced temperatures that touched 90 followed by highs in the low 70s with hazy skies from the Canada wildfires.

It will rain the rest of Sunday evening. The next time we will see more rain could be next Tuesday.

7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy and more rain showers with a high of 69 degrees.

Wednesday: We will see the sun, but there will be some clouds with a high of 77 degrees.

Thursday: It will be partly sunny with a High of 78 degrees.

Friday: It will also be partly sunny with a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.