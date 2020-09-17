Sunset for the Detroit Zoo - the big fundraiser goes virtual in 2020

article

Sunset at the Zoo is one of the Detroit Zoo's biggest fundraisers. It was supposed to have happened in June, but because of COVID-19, it was pushed back until Thursday, Sept. 17th and is being held virtually online.

The Zoo reopened on June 8 with limited reservations and has lost millions of dollars this year. The Zoo needs help more now than any year before.

This year, the Zoo is bringing this unforgettable event to your living room and asked FOX 2 to help spread the word about this unique chance to participate.

You can watch it in the embed below and if you want to make a donation or bid on an item at the silent auction, visit SunsetAtTheZoo.org. Your support helps the Detroit Zoological Society continue its mission of Celebrating and Saving Wildlife.