Survey shows less than half of Detroit drivers admit to safe driving

Hop on the Lodge, I-75, I-94, or the Southfield Freeway any day of the week and you'll see drivers fly by you. If it seems that drivers in the Motor City are unsafe -- you're not alone.

AAA has released a new report that identifies six different types of drivers and, in Detroit, less than half of them are deemed as safe drivers. AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety identified the six different types of drivers by analyzing risky driving behaviors:

Safe drivers

Speeders

Distracted AND aggressive

Distracted

Most Dangerous

Impaired

The most common of these behaviors is speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

AAA asked drivers to self-identify with any of those behaviors with the most common behavior being speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

Of those surveyed, 41.2% said they were safe. That means almost 60% of all drivers admit to not being safe while driving. Over 22% of those surveyed admitted to speeding, 17% were distracted and aggressive, 15% were 'only' distracted, over 2% admitted to doing all of the bad behaviors, and 1.4% admitted to being impaired behind the wheel.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said the survey helps put a finger on the pulse of risky behavior on the road.

Her tips are simple: put away all distractions and focus on the task at hand.

AAA also released this tip about speeding: it's not worth it. It would take driving 100 miles at 80 MPH instead of 75 MPH to shave just 5 minutes off a trip.