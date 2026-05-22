Suspect charged in Detroit teen shooting that left 14-year-old hospitalized

The Brief Seventeen-year-old Ramon Javon Perez Smith is charged in connection to the shooting of a Detroit teen on Sunday. Smith is accused of getting into a fight with a group that the 14-year-old was part of. He is then said to have allegedly taken out a handgun and fired multiple times.



A teen accused of shooting a 14-year-old during a large gathering in Downtown Detroit has been charged.

Big picture view:

Seventeen-year-old Ramon Javon Perez Smith is set to be tried as an adult in the case of a non-fatal shooting of a Detroit teen on Sunday.

Officials say on May 17, just after 9:30 p.m., Detroit police were called out to the 1300 block of Farmer Street near Grand River for a reported shooting. Police then discovered a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

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Smith is accused of getting into a fight with a group that the 14-year-old was part of. He is then to have allegedly taken out a hand gun and fired multiple times into the group of teens, in which the victim was then shot in the chest. Smith was arrested a short time later.

Dig deeper:

Smith was charged with:

Assault with Intent to Murder

Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm

Felonious Assault, Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Three counts of Felony Firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned on May 23.