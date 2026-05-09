Suspect flees after deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - No arrests have been made after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s east side Saturday.
The backstory:
Detroit police responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to the 10800 block of Hayes Street near Outer Drive.
What we know:
According to police, a suspect fired shots from inside a vehicle at an adult man who was inside another vehicle.
The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Bullet holes seen on one of the windows of a vehicle involved. (FOX 2)
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, police said.
The Source: Information came from Detroit Police Department.