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Suspect flees after deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side

By Nathan Vicar
Published  May 9, 2026 2:54pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashed near Outer Drive and Hayes Street. article

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near Hayes Street and Outer Drive. (FOX 2)

The Brief

    • The fatal shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near Hayes Street and Outer Drive.
    • Victim later died at a local hospital after being shot inside a vehicle.
    • Suspect fled the scene and remains at large as the investigation continues.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - No arrests have been made after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s east side Saturday.

The backstory:

Detroit police responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to the 10800 block of Hayes Street near Outer Drive.

What we know:

According to police, a suspect fired shots from inside a vehicle at an adult man who was inside another vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, a suspect fired shots from inside a vehicle at an adult man who was inside another vehicle.

Bullet holes seen on one of the windows of a vehicle involved. (FOX 2)

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, police said.

The Source: Information came from Detroit Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit