Suspect involved in Sumpter Twp. homicides is now in custody, police confirmed

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 37-year-old Raymond Bailey is now in custody, following his connection to 4 deaths in Sumpter Township.

Police say they responded to a scene with "multiple homicides" Saturday in the 24000 block of Martinsville. Officers found two males and two females, all in their 30s dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified Bailey as the suspect and say he is the ex-boyfriend of one of the women. Police believe Bailey fled north, possibly heading to the Upper Peninsula.

A short time later, detectives were made aware that he had allegedly confessed to the killings to several people via telephone and texts.

Detectives were able to begin tracking him as he headed north and found his car abandoned near Bay City.

Police have not yet released the names of the four victims or any other information about what may have happened. However, the family members have made a GoFundMe account for the victims. click here to view it.