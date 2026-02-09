Metro Detroit weather: Another single-digit start, but it's the last of the week as milder air arrives

Another cold start to your day, but it’s the last single-digit overnight reading this week.

Neighborhood temperatures were around 5 degrees this morning with downriver spots like Adrian and Monroe still showing sub-zero wind chills.

That will change as you start your Tuesday morning with overnight lows near 20 degrees. Today is the beginning of milder air filtering in the region with highs in the 20s instead of teens.

Warmer air arrives

Tomorrow may feel like a heat wave with temperatures expected near 40 degrees. Windy conditions may make it feel a little chillier. Our average high for this time of the year is 33 degrees. We’ll stay close to that for the remainder of the work week.

As far as precip is concerned, there is a chance for a wintry mix mainly north of the city, near Lapeer overnight, though most of Detroit’s surrounding areas will miss it. The next chance for precipitation comes Sunday with a chance for a rain/snow mix.