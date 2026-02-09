Metro Detroit teens left picking up pieces after losing both parents

The Brief Two sisters who are students at Stoney Creek High School are navigating life without parents after losing both their mother and father within a few years. Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for them.



Family members are working to help two teen girls after they lost both of their parents within a few years.

Shayle and Loghan, who are both students at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, lost their mother in 2022, and their father passed away last week.

"Unfortunately, they're thinking about a lot of things that normal kids shouldn't think about," said the girls' aunt, Erica Wood.

Wood said the girls have started asking questions about things like how to pay for their car insurance and college.

For now, the girls will be staying with relatives as they navigate their futures without their parents. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them.