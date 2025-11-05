Victim dead after shooting at Lapeer County business; suspect shot by police

The Brief A victim has died after being shot at Trims Unlimited, a manufacturing business in Almont. The suspect fled the scene and was shot by Lapeer County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect is currently in custody at a hospital.



A deadly shooting at a Lapeer County manufacturing business is under investigation Wednesday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Almont Police Chief Dan Willis said the victim was shot at Trims Unlimited on Van Dyke north of Dryden in Almont around 8:20 a.m.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene before being shot by police in a rural area about 10 miles away. The suspect is in custody at a hospital.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody in the Metamora area, and there is no threat to the public.

Michigan State Police said troopers were requested to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in the 2200 block of Sutton Road, but did not confirm details about the shooting or what led to it.

People are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the shooter and victim knew each other.

