SWAT team finds 'highly decomposed' woman in house with living relative in Bloomfield Township

Bloomfield Township police were called to the 4600 block of Hedgewood Drive to perform a welfare check, when they found a "highly decomposed" woman's body in the house with her 57-year-old husband.

The husband was described by police as "distressed" person.

Due to his condition, crisis negotiators and members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were dispatched to the scene to ensure everyone's safety. Negotiators successfully made contact, and the husband was placed into protective custody.

Police said the man appears to have been living with the deceased for an "extended period."

The cause of her death is still being investigated. There were no obvious signs of foul play, according to police.