Taco Bell's newest menu items include gigantic Cheez-It

Taco Bell is known for its cheesy delicious food, but their new collaboration may blow customer's away with its amount of cheesiness.

After the success of the fast-food company's Doritos Locos Tacos, Taco Bell and Cheez-It are working together to make the restaurant's newest menu item, and it involves one enormous Cheez-It.

The new Big Cheez-It Tostada features Taco Bell's ground beef, sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and cheddar cheese and a Cheez-It square that is 16 times bigger than the standard cracker.

According to a press release, hungry and curious customers will be able to buy the creation for $2.49.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

"There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer. "We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way."

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Along with the tostada, Taco Bell is also offering users of its website and mobile app the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which swaps out the normal tostada shell for the oversized cracker and then wraps it up in a tortilla. It will sell for $4.29.

The chain's Test Kitchen is currently only offering the menu items at one Taco Bell location in Irvine, California for two weeks or while supplies last, but there's always the possibility that the new dish goes nationwide in the future.