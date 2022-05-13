7-year-old goes viral after she loses shoe at track meet, comes back to win race

Losing a shoe at the start of a race is the kind of mishap that would leave some runners too flustered to finish. But not 7-year-old Talaya Crawford.

Talaya, daughter of world champion boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford, has gone viral after video showed her losing her shoe at the start of a race in Omaha, Nebraska, then making an incredible comeback and finishing first.

The video first appeared on Twitter May 8 and had 9.6 million views as of Friday. Terence Crawford shared the video on his Instagram page in a proud papa moment.

"I just can’t stop thinking about my daughters [sic] track meet yesterday," he said. "She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me ... She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity."

Talaya runs 100- and 200-meter races for the Apollo Track Club of Omaha, according to The Omaha World-Herald. The 7-year-old didn't know she had done anything special when the race was over — she was still upset about the shoe.

"That’s Talaya. She hates to lose," her coach told the paper.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 20: Terence Crawford is victorious as he defeats Shawn Porter for the WBO welterweight championship at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terence Crawford, meanwhile, is undefeated at 38-0 with 29 knockouts. He last fought in November, a 10th-round TKO of former champ Shawn Porter. That was Crawford’s fifth defense of the WBO title he first won nearly four years ago.

The boxing world is hoping for a matchup between Crawford and undefeated champ Errol Spence Jr. sometime this year.

This story was reported from Seattle. The Associated Press contributed.

