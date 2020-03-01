Tanker truck carrying over 7000 gallons of fuel rolls over during accident

Michigan State Police are on scene investigating a Tanker crash that happened Sunday afternoon around 3:50 on the Eastbound I-94 Exit Ramp to Gratiot in Detroit.

Authorities say the tanker driver was traveling too fast on the Eastbound U-94 ramp, which resulted in the truck rolling over and causing the truck cab gas tanks to leak fuel. The truck had about 7000 gallons of fuel on board during the time of the accident.

The driver of the truck declined any medical treatment.

DPD Fired, MDOT and DPD Hazardous Material Unit are all on scene investigating.

