Taylor co-founder dies at the age of 90: City to host memorial service

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The Brief One of the founders of Taylor has died, the city said on Friday. The City of Taylor said Robert Szwed was actively involved with the community for more than a half-century and still lived in the city to this day.



A co-founder of the City of Taylor has died at the age of 90, the city said on Friday.

What they're saying:

Robert Szwed, one of the city's founders, died Friday afternoon.

The City of Taylor said Szwed was actively involved with the community for more than a half-century and still lived in the community up until his death.

Szwed's family announced that there will be a memorial service at Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m.

More information can be seen on the city's website.

He was born in 1935 and was 90 years old.

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