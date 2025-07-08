New dating safety app 'Tea' spills some controversy

The Brief 'Tea' app lets women post photos of men they're dating for feedback; popular among Gen-Z, especially in Dearborn. App offers background checks and catfish verification; attorney warns of potential defamation and harassment legal issues. Users advised to proceed cautiously; posts could impact men's reputations and lead to civil or criminal consequences.



A new app called 'Tea,' where women can only post photos of men they're dating to get input from other women, is causing controversy.

Big picture view:

The app was born out of some women's rough dating experiences and is called "Tea," as in spill the tea or gossip. It's gaining popularity on TikTok, especially among Gen-Z.

There's a waiting list to join the app due to its popularity.

Local perspective:

One user, Emily, is anonymous on the app and admits she's embarrassed, saying she's a frequent user.

Users can post photos of who they're dating to gauge other women's experiences with them, identifying so-called red and green flags. The reviews are rarely positive.

"If you get past the waiting list, you have to submit a pic of your face with an ID to prove you are a girl because no guys are allowed on the app," she said. "The guys that are green flags, I was trying to look them up on social media and like, oh, this is a good guy. So both ends of the spectrum are dictating my dating life right now."

Emily says the Tea app seems to be particularly popular in Middle Eastern communities, especially Dearborn.

"All these guys are talking too; they’re getting nervous, they’re making TikToks about it," she said.

The app offers other services like background checks and catfish verification.

Dig deeper:

Attorney William Barnwell says it's possible men getting posted have civil legal recourse if the posts affect their work, family life, or reputation as defamation might apply.

"I could see some areas where this could cause people some big problems," Barnwell said. "Truth is an absolute defense for a defamation claim; you can’t just sue someone because your feelings are hurt."

On the criminal side, there could because for electronic harassment or stalking.

He suggests to the ladies to proceed with caution.

"You can be saying something that is true, but it’s being used in a way to constantly harass somebody. There are laws that cover that," Barnwell said. "In people’s outrage to want to out these bad people, it might be better to walk away."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the app makers and no one responded.

Barnwell says he does not know if the app could be held liable if someone takes legal action.