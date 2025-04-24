The Brief A Detroit mother wants answers after her son with autism was pepper sprayed while in class The 13-year-old was in class Thursday at Carver STEM academy when he got in a fight and a paraprofessional used pepper spray The employee has since been placed on administrative leave



A Detroit mother is looking for answers after she said her son was pepper-sprayed while in class on Thursday.

Schehear Snedacar wants justice for her 13-year-old son after the scary incident, which left him shaken and in tears.

The backstory:

On Thursday, Dacarre Hubbard, Snedacar's son who has autism, was in class at Carver STEM Academy when he said another student called his body weird. A fight broke out and a paraprofessional stepped in.

The altercation escalated to the point where the employee used pepper spray on Hubbard.

"She sprayed around my face. I was crying. It was so awful I had to cough," he said Thursday afternoon.

It's an equally distressing experience for his mother, who already worries about Hubbard's life when he gets older.

"I’m already scared of him growing up. I shouldn’t be scared for him to go to class," said Snedacar.

She admits her son "looks intimidating" since he's a big kid, but he isn't a threat to anyone.

"He’s not going to put his hands on no adult, like you know what I’m saying? He’s not going to just go out in rage," said Snedacar.

Schehear Snedacar hugs her son Dacarre Hubbard.

The other side:

Detroit Public Schools has since placed the paraprofessional on administrative leave and is currently investigating the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson said they were cooperating with the authorities.

"The district received a report of a student being pepper sprayed by a Paraprofessional in an attempt to ward off an active attack between the student and another staff member," it read. "The authorities were called immediately and first aid was administered to the student, the district is cooperating fully with their investigation."

Shehear is considering looking for a lawyer and if her son should continue attending the school. But because DPS is charge of placing students with special needs, it may be out of her hands.