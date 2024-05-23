Teacher arrested at Wyandotte high school for allegedly trying to solicit minor

A Wyandotte high school teacher is accused of trying to solicit a 14-year-old. Turns out, he was talking to an undercover cop.

Homeland Security Investigations arrested the teacher on school grounds, at Theadore Roosevelt High School.

"It makes me honestly want to throw up," one parent said. "I’m really happy they got him out as fast as they did."

"It’s sick. Very sick," another said. "It’s ridiculous regardless of… how it happened. I hope it happens to nobody’s child."

The teacher –who is not being named until his arraignment– is facing charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a misdemeanor.

"I just have no words. I heard this is not the first time this has happened. So, I hope the school is looking into this," a father said.

Wyandotte Public Schools are helping police with their investigation. The district confirmed that the teacher was removed from their staff and the allegations do not involve any students or other employees.

"If this person did what they say he possibly did, I’m glad that they’re looking into it to keep the children there safe," said Jean Brantley of Wyandotte.

Parents are glad the school acted quickly, but want better prevention.

"I hope they do stricter background checks on these teachers, and staff, coaches, whatever – it needs to be solved," the father said.