Teamsters announce endorsement of Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson for governor
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LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Teamsters threw their support behind a candidate for Michigan governor Friday afternoon.
What they're saying:
On June 19, Teamsters Union President Sean O'Brien announced they have thrown their support behind Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
O'Brien made the announcement in this video:
Swanson is one of two Democratic candidates for governor.
He's running against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who recently picked up an endorsement from the UAW and Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Teamsters Union President Sean O'Brien in this report.