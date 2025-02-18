Teen crashes stolen vehicle after fleeing Royal Oak police

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a vehicle from a Royal Oak 7-Eleven on Sunday morning. Despite being spotted by police, the teen continued driving until he lost control and hit two other vehicles on Woodward near 12 Mile. The suspect is being held at Children's Village in Pontiac.



A teen is in custody after crashing a vehicle he's accused of stealing from Royal Oak on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the 16-year-old suspect stole a vehicle from a 7-Eleven on Campbell Road around 9:55 a.m. An officer spotted the stolen vehicle headed west on 13 Mile near Crooks.

The teen continued driving and headed toward 13 Mile and Coolidge before going south on Woodward. Near Woodward and 12 Mile, the suspect lost control and rear-ended two vehicles.

Royal Oak police Berkley officers were monitoring the intersection and helped take the teen into custody. He is now at Children's Village.